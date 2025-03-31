Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Crocs were worth $145,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,959,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after acquiring an additional 577,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,221,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

