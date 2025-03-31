Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 30th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, MoneyLion, and AGM Group are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively involved in the digital currency industry, such as those that develop blockchain technologies, mine cryptocurrencies, or operate crypto exchanges. These stocks provide investors with indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market without having to directly own and manage digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,168,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,816,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,826. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,770,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,895,974. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $403.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.68.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,209. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.50. 8,159,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,835. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $237.14 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 3.51.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Shares of NYSE:ML traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.77. 92,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.39 and a beta of 3.04. MoneyLion has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82.

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

AGMH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 41,317,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,611. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

