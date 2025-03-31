CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.77. 244,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 816,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get CureVac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVAC

CureVac Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $621.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 55,867 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CureVac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.