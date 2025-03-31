CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.77. 244,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 816,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CVAC
CureVac Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 55,867 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CureVac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
