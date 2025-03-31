CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $38,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 878,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,651,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $203,375,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after buying an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $335.74 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.