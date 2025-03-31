D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 63 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 74,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,621 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $171.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.