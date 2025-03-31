D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $119,067,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,562 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $34,778,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.