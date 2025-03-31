D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Inkwell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,821,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OXY opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

