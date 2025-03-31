D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 165.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $25.02 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.