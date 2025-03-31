Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea Trading Down 2.7 %

DTSS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,709. Datasea has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 618.32% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

