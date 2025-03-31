Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.40 and last traded at $89.68. 1,596,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,226,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.