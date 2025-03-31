DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $99.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,367,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,507,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 44.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 876,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,338,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

