DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI) Short Interest Update

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DHAI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 270,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,158. DIH Holding US has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. DIH Holding US had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

