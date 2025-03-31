Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37.

Dimensional International Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

