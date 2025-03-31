Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.79, but opened at $30.57. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 13,247,279 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
