Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.79, but opened at $30.57. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 13,247,279 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 550,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 200.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 752,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $6,636,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 247,267 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 138,817 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

