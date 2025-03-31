DnB Asset Management AS Buys 986 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Equifax by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 678,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,884,000 after acquiring an additional 91,609 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 726,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,084,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,400,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $240.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.39. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.02 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.56.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

