DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.95 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 414.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,186 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,821,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $574,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $329,458,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $289,491,000. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,118,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,040. The trade was a 20.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

