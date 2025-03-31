DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,844 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after buying an additional 632,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $264.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.66.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

