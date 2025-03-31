DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 697,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,107. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at DNP Select Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. The trade was a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,915,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 766,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 145,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.