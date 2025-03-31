Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,832,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,519 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $206,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,354,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

