Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $10.70. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 114,542 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 11.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

