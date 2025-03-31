Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10,211.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204,745 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $118.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

