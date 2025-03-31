Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 16,940 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $152.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.16 and its 200-day moving average is $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

