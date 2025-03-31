Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mattel by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Mattel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

MAT opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

