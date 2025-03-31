Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 13,446 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $32.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $36.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.