Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,725 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $106,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,820,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $100,456,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 504,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,279,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $228.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $238.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.60.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

