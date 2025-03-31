Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,089 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 0.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $44,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Datadog by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $101.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.24, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average of $130.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,862.98. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

