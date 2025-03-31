Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE RDN opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

