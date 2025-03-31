Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,460,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,705,000 after buying an additional 70,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 130,025 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,123 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $31.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

