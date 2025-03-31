Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 18,872 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $12,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,745 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,971,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,461,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

