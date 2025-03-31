Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $793,000 Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Dayforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,624,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,726,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dayforce by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,669,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,236,000 after buying an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,875,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period.

DAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $58.31 on Monday. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 530.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

