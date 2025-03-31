Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $561,000 Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGIC Investment

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.