Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,872,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 755,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after acquiring an additional 130,349 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,700 shares of company stock worth $3,427,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

