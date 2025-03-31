Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,138 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 62,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.53.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

