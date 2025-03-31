EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EME opened at $371.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.81.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.