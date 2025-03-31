Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252,246 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,772,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.1 %

EMR stock opened at $108.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

