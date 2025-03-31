Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,015,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enel Price Performance

ENLAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. 211,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,092. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enel has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enel will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

