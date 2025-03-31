EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Shares Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $67.80. Approximately 247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

EQB Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.