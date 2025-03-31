Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Esprit Stock Performance

Esprit stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Esprit has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

