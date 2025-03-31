ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 0.10. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $163.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average of $156.47.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.8853 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is currently 205.19%.

