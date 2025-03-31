Everstar Asset Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,151,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,742 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,643,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,415,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after buying an additional 2,061,758 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.43 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

