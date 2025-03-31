F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1772935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.55 price objective on shares of F3 Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37.

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

