Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $635,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,834.32 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,828.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,991.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

