Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,169,000 after buying an additional 622,736 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 950,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,561,000 after acquiring an additional 148,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,204,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 575,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.