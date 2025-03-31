Family Legacy Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average is $105.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.