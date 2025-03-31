Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 495,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 173,896 shares.The stock last traded at $27.38 and had previously closed at $27.20.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

