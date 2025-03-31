Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $697.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

About Fidus Investment

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.