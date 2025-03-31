First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

