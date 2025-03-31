FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 4234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

