Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 148,102 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,989,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $860,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $119.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.68. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $92.75 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.20%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

