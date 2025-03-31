Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 501,066 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,521,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 501,066 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,268,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after acquiring an additional 252,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,893,000 after purchasing an additional 165,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $1,710,744,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $364.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.37. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

